Traverse City Pit Spitters Invite All Fans to Join Them for Their First Event at the Ballpark

April 30, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters invite all fans to join them for their first official event on Saturday, May 4th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Pick Your Seat Event will be the first opportunity to enjoy free, family fun allowing fans the chance to experience a sneak peek of the updates have been made for the upcoming season.

This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is allowed on the field to participate in different games on the field, face painters, and more. After running around the bases, the Pit Spitters staff will be serving up the official Moomers Ice Cream flavor of the season. Fans can also grab a free hotdog while scoping out the concession stand updates.

"This is our first opportunity to welcome people to the park," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "This is a great opportunity for fans to select their seats for the season, get a hot dog and try the new Pit Spitters inspired Moomers Ice Cream flavor! Our staff has been working hard getting the ballpark ready and we're looking for ward to showing off our progress."

Tours of the newly remodeled suites will be available which are great for large groups or families to relax and enjoy on game days. There are also three hospitality areas in the park. Two along the third base side (the Bullpen Terrace and the Diamond Deck) and one along the first base side (Pit Spitters Porch). Each of these areas can accommodate up to 100 people and can be combined for groups of more than 100.

Season and group tickets are on sale and will be available to purchase at the Pick Your Seat Event on May 4th or they can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100. Season ticket options include 5-game, 10-game, half-season, and full-season packages. Each package offers different amenities including discounts on tickets, VIP parking, merchandise, early access to games, exclusive event invites and more. In addition to these packages, there are also 5-game patio table and 10-game patio table options available that include additional discounts and full wait service. Groups of 20 or more may reserve tickets for any 2019 game. They are available in the box seat and lawn sections. Groups will receive a discount on tickets, name announced during the game, discounts on souvenirs and parking.

The Pit Spitters open their inaugural season on Tuesday, May 28th against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:00 pm. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 30, 2019

Traverse City Pit Spitters Invite All Fans to Join Them for Their First Event at the Ballpark - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.