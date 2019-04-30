Mallards Add Two Assistant Coaches to Staff

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of two assistants for the 2019 season. Daniel Goodbread (Fredonia State) and Shawn Brown (Countryside High School) will be joining skipper Donnie Scott in Madison this summer.

Goodbread, from Syracuse, New York started his baseball employment working for the AAA-Syracuse Chiefs as a bat boy. His college baseball career began with two seasons at Finger Lakes Community College, during which, he was part of the team that won a school record 40 games. Goodbread is still in the record books for 4th most hits in a season (62). After those two seasons he went on to play his final two years of eligibility at Fredonia State. Goodbread graduated from Fredonia State with a degree in Sport Management, while minoring in Athletic Coaching. He is working towards becoming a head coach at the collegiate level.

Brown, a 4 year starter at Rider University, has been around high-level baseball since his collegiate playing career. During his tenure he was voted Player of the Year of New Jersey College Division, 1st team All Conference, and two-time Team MVP. In 1993 he was drafted in the 25th round by the Detroit Tigers, and played professionally until 1995, moving around the minor league system. Since 1998, Brown has been a pitching coach at many different schools, including a stint as an Associate Scout for the Texas Rangers from 2011-2015. Currently, Brown lives in Florida with his wife and two children working as a Head Varsity Baseball Coach at Countryside High School. Along with a wealth of knowledge in baseball, Brown also has experience flying and traveling. He currently holds his private pilot license and enjoys the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

