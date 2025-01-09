Trash Pandas Single-Game Tickets on Sale January 17

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2025 season will be available for purchase beginning Friday, January 17, at 10 am.

The fifth season in team history will start and finish at Toyota Field, with all the action beginning on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Trash Pandas' 69-game home schedule will feature exciting promotions with returning favorites such as bobblehead and t-shirt giveaways, theme nights, and new special identities.

"Entering our fifth season is a significant milestone for the Trash Pandas, and this year, we are excited to announce that single-game tickets are available for sale earlier than ever," said Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "While it's bitterly cold outside, we encourage fans to begin planning their visits to Toyota Field this summer and start thinking warm thoughts."

Tickets start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fans can also buy tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

The Trash Pandas strongly recommend that fans purchase tickets directly from the team through one of those three sources. Many other third-party ticketing sites will attempt to sell game tickets at four or five times the standard price.

Trash Pandas mini plans guarantee the same seats for our biggest promotions. You can purchase them.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday home games in 2025, including Opening Weekend on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, plus seven additional Saturday shows. The SAIC Patriotic Series returns with three shows, including Armed Forces Day on May 9, Space Night on August 1, and Independence Eve Celebration on July 3, for 19 postgame fireworks shows this year.

Weekly promotions returning include Ladies Night Tuesdays, Tito's Dog Day Wednesdays starting May 28, and Friday Night Fireworks. The Trash Pandas will take you back in time on Thursdays with Throwback Thursday, featuring $3 domestic beers. Sundays will now include player autograph signings and Kids Run the Bases, presented by Listerhill Credit Union.

Fans should arrive early for these Premium Giveaways:

April 5: Trash Pandas License Plate Frame, presented by WOW!

April 6: Fleece Blanket, presented by Crestwood Medical Center

April 8: Christian Moore Bobblehead, presented by Bill Penney Toyota

April 22: Caden Dana Bobblehead, presented by SportsMED

April 24: Raise the Roof Night T-Shirt, presented by Storm Guard Roofing

May 8: Trash Pandas Scarf, presented by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy

May 11: Trash Pandas Cross Body Bag for Mother's Day

June 1: Sugar Skull Lunaticos Bobblehead, presented by Early Services

June 11: Trash Pandas Beach Towel, presented by LP Building Solutions

June 12: Trash Pandas Beverage Belt

June 15: Grill Set, presented by the Southern Cancer Institute on Father's Day

June 17: Adult Trash Jersey, presented by Nucor

August 14: Trash Pandas Beer Stein, presented by Cullman Parks and Recreation

August 16: Youth Space Jersey, presented by Nucor

September 9: Glow-In-The-Dark Shirt, presented by Miltope

September 14: 2026 Magnetic Schedule

Appearances and Theme Nights:

April 10: Anime Night and Take Meow't to the Ballpark Night

April 24: Comic and Pop Culture / Dance Night

April 25: Utility Worker Appreciation Night

April 26: ZOOperstars Appearance

April 27: Bluey Appearance

May 9: Armed Forces Day

May 10: Princess Night

May 11: Mother's Day

May 30: Scout Sleepover and Oatmilkers Night

May 31: Harry Potter Night

June 15: Father's Day and Prostate Cancer Awareness Day, presented by the Southern Cancer Institute

June 21: Superhero Night

June 22: First Responders Night, presented by Country Financial

July 19: Margaritaville Night

July 30: Educator Appreciation Night, presented by Country Financial

August 1: Space Night

August 17: Faith and Family Day

August 28: Huntsville Stars Throwback Night, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the inaugural Stars season

September 9: STEM Night, presented by Miltope

September 11: Tribute Weekend

September 12: YANA (You Are Not Alone) Night, presented by Blue Halo

September 13: AUSA vs. USA Patriots Softball Game

Lunaticos de Rocket City will take the field three times in 2025: June 1, July 20, and September 14. There will be three Wednesday Education Day games with special 11:05 am start times on April 9, April 23 and May 7.

A complete list of promotions, including alternate identities, specialty jerseys, and auctions, will be unveiled soon! All dates are subject to change.

Fans who purchased 2025 single-game ticket vouchers can redeem them online or in person for tickets to specific home games beginning on January 15, subject to availability for each game.

Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are also available at tptix.com. For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

