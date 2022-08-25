Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: August 30-September 4

The playoff-bound Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field next week for their penultimate homestand of the regular season, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, from Tuesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 4.

The series against the old Huntsville Stars squad led by former Stars Manager Mike Guerrero, will feature several exciting promotions. It starts with a Mini Sally Bobblehead and Bob Jones & James Clemens Night on Tuesday, August 30, followed by Dog Day on Wednesday, August 31, Reid Detmers Commemorative Glass giveaway on Thursday, September 1, fireworks spectaculars on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, before ending with a Military Style T-Shirt giveaway on Sunday, September 4.

Tuesday, August 30 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Mini Sally Bobblehead: 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of Sally, the blue runner in the Trash Pandas' Astronaut Race, presented by Inline Electric.

Bob Jones & James Clemens Rivalry Night: The Trash Pandas will honor one of North Alabama's great High School rivalries on Tuesday night, with students from Bob Jones High School and James Clemens High School taking part in numerous promotions before and during the game. The National Anthem will be performed by James Clemens students, while the Bob Jones JROTC will act as the color guard. Both schools' dance teams will be performing pre-game, a drum line battle on the dugouts will take place during the game.

School Supply and Toiletry Drive: Bob Jones and James Clemens will be hosting a school supply and toiletry drive at Tuesday's game, with fans encourage to donate new toiletries including toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, conditioner, and soap. School supplies including notebooks, pens, pencils, and other necessities.

Concessions Giveback: To support the local community, $1 from each bag of popcorn, Kona Ice, and Donato's Pizza will be given to the Madison County Schools SOS Student Fund.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Wednesday, August 31 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

IDEXX Labs Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Rocket City Rescue. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $5, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Thursday, September 1 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Reid Detmers Commemorative Glass Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special commemorative glass of former Trash Pandas ace Reid Detmers, presented by Champy's World Famous Fried Chicken.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Tristan Baugh will be performing at the Rock Porch before the game.

Player of the Month: The Trash Pandas will announce the Blue Orbit Player of the Month in a special pre-game ceremony on the field.

Friday, September 2 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a live performance from Justin Kelley.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Parsons Corporation.

Saturday, September 3 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Canned Food Drive: The Trash Pandas will be hosting a Canned Food Drive at Saturday's game benefitting One Generation Away. Fans are encouraged to non-perishable canned food at the Pepsi and Trustmark VIP Gates. For each item that is donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for Trash Pandas memorabilia, with a maximum of 10 tickets per person.

Stryker Young at Heart Night: As part of a partnership with Minor League Baseball, all fans entering Saturday's game will receive a bag courtesy of Stryker, "The Official SmartRobotics Joint Replacement Partner of Minor League Baseball."

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for special performance from Kelly Joyner.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of Parsons Corporation.

Sunday, September 4 - Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 12:30 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Military Style T-Shirt Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special Trash Pandas Military Style T-Shirt, presented by AKIMA.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by The Yard Milkshake Bar. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games on 103.9 FM The UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. Home games will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional carriers.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

