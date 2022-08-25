M-Braves Crush Barons 10-1 on 17 Hits

August 25, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Mississippi Braves (53-62, 24-22) pounded out 17 hits in a 10-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (52-64, 21-26) on Wednesday night at Regions Field.

Everyone in the M-Braves lineup reached base with four different players reaching three times and seven different players recording multi-hit nights.

Justyn-Henry Malloy started the scoring with a 450-foot rocket into the left field bullpen to make it 2-0 in the third. Atlanta's No. 13 prospect is batting .286 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 33 games for the M-Braves.

Landon Stephens delivered a sacrifice fly to the right field corner to make it 3-0.

LHP Dylan Dodd navigated out of trouble several times in 4 2/3 innings. With the bases loaded in the third, the left-hander picked up a strikeout and a groundout to retire the side. With the bases loaded again the fourth, Dodd got a flyout to escape. Atlanta's No. 18 prospect gave up a solo homer in the fifth for his only run allowed and finished with five strikeouts.

Up 3-1 in the sixth, Logan Brown added a run on a hard liner to right center to make it 4-1. Brown had a massive day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

RHP Coleman Huntley III relieved Dodd, going 1 1/3 innings. He struck out the side in the sixth.

The M-Braves broke open the game with five runs in the seventh. After a leadoff double from Jalen Miller and back-to-back walks, Jordan Cowan roped a line drive over a leaping second baseman to score a run. Brown then punched a groundball off the glove of the second baseman into right field to score two more runs. Cody Milligan and Malloy added RBI singles, and the M-Braves extended their lead to 9-1.

Cowan went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Milligan also picked up three hits with a double and an RBI in the leadoff spot, upping his batting average to .294.

RHP Indigo Diaz went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh.

Cade Bunnell reached base four times with two hits and two walks. He is batting .368 with three homers and 15 RBI in 23 games for the M-Braves.

Justin Dean and Miller each finished with multi-hit games.

In his first appearance since July 28, LHP Hayden Deal tossed a scoreless eighth inning. RHP Kyle Wilcox closed things out with a double play and a groundout in the ninth.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Regions Field. RHP Tanner Gordon (7-4, 4.94) makes the start for Mississippi against LHP Garrett Schoenie (0-0, --) for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:45 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

