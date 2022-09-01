Trash Pandas Beat Shuckers 8-2 Behind Six-Run Seventh

The Rocket City Trash Pandas broke a close game open late with a six-run seventh inning to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers 8-2 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to four games, including the first three of a six-game series at Toyota Field.

The win improves the Trash Pandas' second half record to 10 games above .500 for the first time at 32-22 and the overall record to a franchise-record 23 games over .500 at 73-50, including a Southern League-leading 43-17 record through 60 home games at Toyota Field.

The Shuckers took advantage of a Rocket City mistake to open the scoring in the first against Rocket City starter Sam Bachman. With runners on first and second and one out, Thomas Dillard hit a grounder to first, where Kevin Maitan threw to second to get the force out. But Livan Soto's return throw to first was array, allowing Cam Devanney to come home with the first run of the night against Trash Pandas starter Sam Bachman.

Biloxi threatened to extend the lead in the third, loading the bases with two outs on a double by Dillard and two walks. Wes Clark then hit a deep fly ball to center. Running back toward the wall at full speed, Trash Pandas center fielder Jordyn Adams made a leaping catch to end the inning and likely save three more runs.

The Trash Pandas quickly tied it in the bottom of the third, with Bryce Teodosio crushing a 413-foot solo home run to the deep right-center, his 14th home run of the season, to get Rocket City on the board against Biloxi starter Victor Castaneda.

Bachman's start would end after the third. Over three innings, he gave up one run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Jack Dashwood was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen in the fourth and was stellar for three relief innings, working around a base runner in both the fourth and fifth before a one, two, three inning in the sixth. He allowed just one hit with one walk and two strikeouts to keep the game tied.

Logan O'Hoppe put the Trash Pandas ahead for the first time in the bottom of the sixth by lining a 402-foot home run down the left field, his eighth with the Trash Pandas and 23rd overall on the season to put the Trash Pandas up 2-1 after six. Biloxi got even in the top of the seventh with Devanney's solo home run off Sean McLaughlin, his 19th homer of the season to make it 2-2 at the seventh inning stretch.

In the bottom of the frame, the Trash Pandas batted around to break the game open. Adams got it started with a single and Soto walked to put two on with one out. With Adams and Soto in motion, Zach Neto grounded a single between third and short. After Adams jumped over the ball on his way to third, he came home with the go-ahead run. O'Hoppe followed with an RBI single to score Soto. Jeremiah Jackson walked to load the bases. The Shuckers then turned to Robbie Baker out of the bullpen, and he could provide little relief. Kyren Paris was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Neto. Teodosio drove in two more with a single to right, and Adams ended the inning like it began, with a single, this time scoring Paris for an 8-2 Trash Pandas lead.

In the eighth, Ben Joyce retired the Shuckers in order with a ground out, a fly out, and a strikeout in a dominant inning. Nick Jones took over in the ninth and finished the game with a clean inning of his own. McLaughlin (W, 5-4) earned the victory on the mound, his second in three days.

Eight of the nine Trash Pandas starters recorded a hit in the victory. Whitefield went 3-for-5 from the top of the lineup while Teodosio went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base from the eight spot and Adams went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI as the nine hitter. O'Hoppe continued his torrid pace with a home run and two runs scored in a 2-for-4 night. With the win, the Trash Pandas improved to 15-2 in games O'Hoppe has started as the catcher.

The Trash Pandas (73-50, 32-22 second half) continue their series with the Shuckers (57-63, 23-30 second half) on Friday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised on WAAY 31.6, This TV. After the game, a fireworks spectacular will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Parsons Corporation.

