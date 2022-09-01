Siani's HR Leads Lookouts to Victory

Chattanooga Lookouts outfielder Michael Siani hit a go-ahead HR in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the team to victory. In the ninth inning, Pedro Garcia slammed the door and earned his 12th save of the season.

Pensacola had a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but a single by Matt McLain and an Allan Cerda walk put two men on for Garrett Wolforth who smacked a double to give the Lookouts the 2-1 lead.

The lead did not last long as the Blue Wahoos tied it an inning later on an RBI single by Cobie Fletcher Vance.

The game was deadlocked until Siani hit a 387-foot HR to break the tie and give the Lookouts the 3-2 win. Garcia's outing clinched the win for Chattanooga and gave them their first win of the series.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts aim to even the series with Eduardo Salazar on the mound.

