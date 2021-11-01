Trash Pandas Announce New Partnership with Marvel, Minor League Baseball

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce a new three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment in collaboration with Minor League Baseball. Rocket City, along with 95 other MiLB clubs, will participate in a promotional event series titled "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond."

A special "Defenders of the Diamond" Night is set to be held at Toyota Field during the 2022 season. This game will feature multiple components, starting with a unique Marvel-themed Trash Pandas logo and limited edition jerseys worn by the players. A comic book code will be available for fans, providing access to the exclusive comic series being created for this partnership. Other themed promotions will occur throughout the game as well.

The joint forces of Marvel and Minor League Baseball will also feature co-branded merchandise and other surprises, to be unveiled in 2022.

The term "Trash Pandas" has even been used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already, courtesy of Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) addressing Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." The director, James Gunn, has even chimed in on the phenomenon.

The full promotional calendar for the 2022 Trash Pandas season will be announced on a future date, including the designated "Defenders of the Diamond" Night. The campaign begins on Tuesday, April 12th, as Rocket City hosts the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

