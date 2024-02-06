Trash Pandas Announce Full 2024 Promotional Calendar

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released their promotions schedule ahead of the 2024 season at Toyota Field.

By the numbers, there will be 27 postgame fireworks shows, 17 gate giveaways, 9 themed ticket packages, 9 Dog Days (plus one Cat Night), 6 specialty jersey auctions, 5 collection drives, and 4 special appearances.

The full promotional calendar and single-game tickets are now available at tptix.com. All promotions and giveaways are subject to change, and new ones may be added at later dates.

"We're ecstatic to have another season of Trash Pandas baseball right around the corner," said Director of Marketing and Promotions, Ricky Fernandez. "With the promotions schedule out, fans can now truly get in the mood for spring and start planning their trips to Toyota Field."

Rocket City will celebrate numerous holidays with games for Armed Forces Night (May 11), Mother's Day (May 12), Memorial Day Weekend (May 25), Juneteenth (June 8), Independence Day (July 4), Christmas in July (July 25), and Labor Day Weekend (September 1). The team will also play as the 'Lunaticos de Rocket City' for three dates again this season (May 23, July 14, and August 11) as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program.

Featured group outing games include 4x4 Night on April 14, Education Days on April 24 and May 8 (both 11:05 a.m. start times), Scout Night on May 10, Agriculture Night on July 11, Runners Night on August 6, Construction Workers Appreciation on August 8, Football and Cheer Night on August 28, and Basketball Night on September 4. Fans can visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/groups or call (256) 325-1403 option 2 to get more information on bringing a large group out to Toyota Field.

Other notable promotions and giveaways include a Door Mat on April 11 presented by Alabama Closing & Title, Trash Pandas T-Shirt on April 25 presented by Storm Guard Roofing, Team Photo Giveaway & Autograph Session on May 9 presented by Huntsville-Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau, Adult Cap on June 20 presented by SportsMED, Cerveza Sleeve on July 14, and a Camo Blanket on September 1 presented by Davidson Technologies.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A MiLB Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The club begins the 2024 home campaign at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama on Tuesday, April 9 against the Birmingham Barons presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Single-Game Tickets, 20-Game Mini Plans, and Group Tickets & Hospitality Spaces for the 2024 season are on-sale now. Details are available at TrashPandasBaseball.com, by calling 256-325-1403 ext. 2, or e-mailing info@trashpandasbaseball.com.

