Tennessee Smokies Announce Annual Smokies Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on March 30

February 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host its Smokies Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at Smokies Stadium on March 30, 2024 at 10:00am. Early packet pick-up will take place on March 29 from 4:00pm-7:00pm inside The Batter's Box Bar + Grill.

The Smokies Trot 5K will begin at Smokies Stadium, continue onto roads surrounding the stadium, and finish with runners rounding the bases and crossing home plate.

Registration for the race is now open and will be $40. The fee for the 1 Mile Fun Run will be $25. Participants may register in teams or individually. Registrants will receive a Smokies Trot 5K t-shirt, a field level ticket voucher good for any April 2024 Smokies home game, and other surprise swag.

Age groups for the event will include 16U male, 16U female, 17-29 male, 17-29 female, 30-39 male, 30-39 female, 40-49 male, 40-49 female, 50-59 male, 50-59 female, 60+ male, and 60+ female.

The top three overall male and female winners will receive a custom Tennessee Smokies full size wood baseball bat. During and after the event, beer and concessions will be available for purchase.

"We are so ecstatic to encourage health and fitness with our 5K and 1 Mile races this year," said Tennessee Smokies Outside Events Coordinator Richie Juliano. "We cannot wait to see everyone at home plate."

For full details on the Smokies Trot 5K and to register, please visit smokiesbaseball.com/5K. Please direct any questions to rjuliano@smokiesbaseball.com.

The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

