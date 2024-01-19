Trash Pandas 2024 Single-Game Tickets on Sale January 20

January 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2024 season will be available for purchase online beginning Saturday, January 20, at 10 a.m.

The fourth season at Toyota Field, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton, will start on Tuesday, April 9th against the Birmingham Barons. The Trash Pandas play 69 games at home in 2024, featuring matchups on Mother's Day, Memorial Day Weekend, Independence Day, and Labor Day Weekend.

"This is the earliest we've ever put single-game tickets on sale," said Trash Pandas General Manager, Garrett Fahrmann. "This will allow fans to begin planning their trips to Toyota Field this summer and start thinking about Trash Pandas baseball, especially through these cold winter months."

Tickets start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for reserved box seats. These can be purchased online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at tptix.com Fans can also buy tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 option 1.

The Trash Pandas strongly recommend that fans always purchase tickets directly from the team through one of those three sources. Many other third-party ticketing sites will attempt to sell game tickets at four or five times the standard price.

Special ticket packages with limited edition add-ons are also now available, including Opening Night, Princess Night, National Wine Day, Pickleball Night, Superhero Night, Huntsville Havoc Night, and Huntsville Stars Night. These can be purchased, and more theme night packages will be announced soon.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as on Opening Night on April 9, an Independence Day spectacular on July 4, and special Labor Day Fireworks on Sunday, September 1 for a total of 27 postgame fireworks shows in 2024.

More weekly promotions return including Ladies Night Tuesdays presented by Reeds Jewelers, Dog Day Wednesdays, Extended Happy Hour on Thursdays, and Kids Run The Bases following each Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. A full list of promotions will be unveiled soon, with all dates subject to change.

The Trash Pandas are expecting to welcome their one millionth fan to Toyota Field during the first half of the 2024 season. Since play began in 2021, the Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance each season, with more than 920,000 fans entering through the Toyota Field gates over the team's first three seasons.

