Trash Dash 5K Returns on April 23

The Rocket City Trash Pandas Trash Dash 5K is back and better than ever in 2022, with the third annual event at Toyota Field scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.

"We are excited to build off the success of the previous races we've held at Toyota Field and make this one our biggest one yet," Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "Everyone that signs up for the Trash Dash is going to Have A Blast competing on April 23 and when they return with their free Trash Pandas tickets on April 26."

Online registration is available for $30 per runner and can be found HERE. Online registration is open until Friday, April 15 at 5 p.m. After April 15, registration is $50 and can only be done in-person at Toyota Field on the day of the race or during race packet pickup.

Participants in this 5K will receive a t-shirt, drink voucher for the post-race celebration, and a general admission ticket to the Trash Pandas game on Tuesday, April 26. Participants must register by Sunday, April 3 to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Runners will be recognized at the Trash Pandas game. Prior to the 6:05 p.m. game against Birmingham, 2,000 adults ages 18 and up will receive a golf towel courtesy of The Medicine Shoppe/HC Pharmacy.

The top three overall male and female racers will receive a medal/trophy and Fleet Feet Awards. The overall male and female winners will have the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Trash Pandas game on April 26. Additionally, the top three male and female winners in each age division will receive a Fleet Feet Award.

Check-in on April 23 begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K will begin an hour later at 9. The post-race celebration at the Inline Electric Rock Porch includes soft drinks, water, as well as specialty cocktails, wine, and beer.

Packet pickup and route information will be available in the coming weeks.

