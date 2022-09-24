Transactions: Chiefs

09/13/22 3B Jacob Buchberger assigned to Springfield Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

09/13/22 OF Todd Lott assigned to Springfield Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

09/09/22 RHP Andre Granillo assigned to Springfield Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

09/05/22 RHP Ian Bedell assigned to FCL Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

