Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Transactions: Chiefs

September 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release


Peoria Transactions

Roster Peoria Transactions STL Transactions

Date Transaction

09/13/22 3B Jacob Buchberger assigned to Springfield Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

09/13/22 OF Todd Lott assigned to Springfield Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

09/09/22 RHP Andre Granillo assigned to Springfield Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

09/05/22 RHP Ian Bedell assigned to FCL Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

09/05/22 RHP Ian Bedell assigned to FCL Cardinals from Peoria Chiefs.

Check out the Peoria Chiefs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...

Midwest League Stories from September 24, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Peoria Chiefs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central