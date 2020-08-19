Trail West Bank Joins Yoga in the Ballpark to Support Veterans

August 19, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





The Missoula PaddleHeads have announced new partners for their monthly event, Yoga in the Ballpark, as non-profit partner Red Willow Learning Center, and headline sponsor Trail West Bank join the prana. Three installments are scheduled for Sunday August 23rd, Sunday September 13th, and Sunday October 4th at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Join the Missoula PaddleHeads and our Yogi Community as we embark on a morning of yoga, a light brunch, mimosas, and shared prana on the field. Tickets for all three dates are on sale now through gopaddleheads.com, or directly at https://bit.ly/3htTKwt.

Through the support of the new headline sponsor, Trail West Bank, the Red Willow Learning Center will be provided 50 tickets to each Yoga in the Park event. In addition, added to the standard $20 ticket option, each event will have an option for patrons to purchase a $25 ticket, with $5 donated directly back to the Red Willow Learning Center's Heroes Therapeutic Outreach Program.

The support of the Red Willow Learning Center' s Heroes Therapeutic Outreach program will help provide:

The Heroes Therapeutic Outreach Program (HTOP) is designed to provide services that augment what is already being provided, filling a gap in available services for the veteran community. The Mind/Body modalities utilized in the HTOP programming help address the high incidence of depression, feelings of isolation, and the difficulties of readjustment to civilian life.

As part of our Heroes Therapeutic Outreach Program, the Learning Center at Red Willow is proud to make all of its courses available to all Veterans and Active Duty Military Personnel, their Families and Caregivers, as well as our Community's First Responders.

Launched in March of 2014, the Heroes Therapeutic Outreach Program (HTOP), serves over 500 registered participants through modalities like Meditation, Yoga, Tai Chi, Qigong, Writing Therapies, Art Therapies, Equine- Assisted Therapy, Mindfulness, and Resilience. We work within a Venn Diagram consisting of Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain, Depression, and Isolation.

Each yoga class will be led by a community of professionals and light, healthy fare to enjoy post workout. Stadium gates will open at 9:30am for a 10:00am class. Early registration and arrival are encouraged. Mimosas and other beverages will be available for purchase to enjoy with your meal and fellow yogis. All participants must bring their own yoga mat. Additional equipment such as a strap or block may be utilized but are not required. Tickets available now at:

https://bit.ly/3htTKwt

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff.

