Traffic Advisory for March 2, 2024

Due to the acquisition of East Garage by another event on the property, please note that only West Garage, B1 Garage, and B2 Garage will be available for use on March 2, 2024. This advisory is being issued to assist the public regarding traffic routes when attending the Baton Rouge Zydeco vs. Carolina Thunderbirds game at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Event Details:

Event: Baton Rouge Zydeco vs. Carolina Thunderbirds

Date: March 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Door Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Raising Cane's River Center

Public Traffic Route: North Blvd. to St. Louis St.

To ensure that members of the public can reach the Raising Cane's River Center for the game on March 2, 2024, we strongly recommend using North Blvd. as the primary route. This route will help you avoid potential delays and ensure a smooth arrival at the event.

We suggest arriving a bit earlier than usual to secure your parking spot. These garages will provide ample parking options for your convenience.

