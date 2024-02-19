Rockers Sweep Prowlers in Come from Behind Win

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers earned a weekend sweep against Port Huron behind a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win on Saturday night.

On Friday night the Prowlers outshot the Rockers 12-to-6 and had nothing to show for it. Saturday night, however, was a different story for Port Huron as it outshot Motor City 13-to-9, but had two goals to go along with it.

The first goal was scored 8:00 into the first period when Trevor Babin was sprawled in the crease as he stopped a Vincent Dekumbis shot. As Babin was in the splits, Dan Chartrand poked at the puck until it went into the net for a 1-0 lead.

With 3:52 left in the first period, the Prowlers struck again when Chartrand chipped the puck from the nearside corner to the high slot. Evan Foley got a stick on the puck and fired an awkward shot to the far side post that caught Babin out of position on the glove side for a 2-0 lead.

During the intermission, Rocker coach Gordie Brown did his best Burgess Meredith impersonation and yelled "now" as the Rockers took over in the second period.

Six minutes into the second period the Rockers cut into the Prowler lead, 2-1, with a goal by Mike Winn for his third of the season. Winn collected the puck at the point and fired it towards the net. It appeared to deflect off a Port Huron player, and in.

Two and a half minutes later the Motor City tied the score on the power play.

The puck was cleared to the Rocker end where Babin came out of the crease to play it ahead to Josh Colten. Colten then fed the puck to Scott Coash. Coash deked his way to the far post and put away a backhand for a 2-2 game and his 20th of the season with 11:41 left in the second period.

The third period put the Rockers in a precarious position as it had to kill eight consecutive penalty minutes, all killed successfully, and an additional power play late in the third.

After Motor City killed the first eight minutes, one of which was a double minor, the Rockers earned a goal off the stick of Jonathan Juliano on a breakaway for his 14th of the season after DeVon Fields fed him the puck from the neutral zone.

Port Huron was able to tie it back up with 3:22 left in the third period when Foley batted a loose puck past Babin that knotted the scoreboard back up at 3-3 and forced overtime.

The Rockers ended the game 35 seconds in when TJ Delaney chipped the puck ahead to Colten creating an odd-man rush. The puck was initially saved but chipped back in by Delaney for the game-winning goal.

Motor City will host Columbus for a three-game series this weekend at Big Boy Arena as two of the top teams in their respective divisions square off for the first time this season.

