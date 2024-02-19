Everett Thompson Appointed Head Coach of Baton Rouge Zydeco

The Baton Rouge Zydeco proudly announce the appointment of Everett Thompson as the new head coach effective immediately. Thompson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in hockey coaching, making him a valuable addition to the Zydeco.

Thompson's coaching journey has been marked by success and dedication. With a robust background that includes playing in the SPHL and FPHL, as well as D1 coaching experience, he has demonstrated his ability to turn teams around and elevate their performance.

Notably, Thompson served as the Assistant Coach at Davenport University, a Division 1 school, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the team from a 6-25 record to an impressive 20-14 record in a single offseason. His responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, contributing to recruitment efforts, and serving as the Powerplay and Defensive coach during games. Thompson also stepped in as the interim Head Coach for two games at Forest Hills High School, guiding the team to the final four last year.

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Thompson stated, "It's an honor to represent the Zydeco and the city of Baton Rouge. We owe this city a hard-working team that battles to the very end, and that's exactly what we'll give them. We can't wait to get to work!"

Don Lewis, President of the Baton Rouge Zydeco, shared his enthusiasm for Thompson's appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Everett Thompson as our new head coach. His impressive coaching resume and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for the Zydeco. We look forward to a successful remainder of the season under his leadership."

The Baton Rouge Zydeco community eagerly anticipates the positive impact that Coach Thompson will bring to the team and the continued growth of hockey in the Baton Rouge region. Anticipate an exhilarating second half of the season under the guidance of Coach Everett Thompson.

Witness Coach Thompson and the Baton Rouge Zydeco in action during the Zydeco's homecoming weekend on February 29, March 1, and March 2. Secure your tickets now at brzydeco.com.

