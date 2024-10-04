Track-Or-Treat Is Back this October 25

Track-or-Treat, presented by Mediacom, returns to Hammons Field on Friday, October 25! Enjoy a free night filled with Halloween fun from 4:00 - 9:00 PM.

WHAT IS TRACK-OR-TREAT?

Track-or-Treat is our annual free Halloween event held at Hammons Field. Ghosts, goblins and ghouls are welcome to roam the warning track to collect candy from different tents and tables decorated and assembled by Cardinals partners and other Springfield companies. Trick-or-treating will run from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and a reservation is required (more info below). Also enjoy a Price Cutter Pumpkin Patch (one pumpkin per child, limited supply, first come first serve), a Haunted House presented by MD Kinney (Haunted House runs 5:30 - 9:00 PM),, photo stations around the ballpark, Halloween-themed fun and music on our video board and more!

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING

To trick-or-treat around the warning track from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, families must sign up for a specific time slot and are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. Please note, each group must include at least one child aged 12 or under and only the children in the group need a ticket. For example: if your group has two kids and two adults, please only register the two kids. Time slots will be organized in 15-minute increments.

Springfield Cardinals 2025 RED Access Members will be granted an early registration window starting at 10am on Monday, October 14. Members who have renewed for the 2025 season or have signed up for new 2025 Memberships will receive a registration link to start their exclusive early access. To renew or sign up for a 2025 RED Access Membership, visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Memberships or call (417) 863-0395.

Remaining spots will then open to all fans at 10am on Thursday, October 17 when the registration link will be shared publicly.

Space per time slot and for the entire event is limited and expected to fill up quickly, so please be prepared to sign up online. If you have trouble signing up online, please call the Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

HOW TO GET A BOOTH FOR YOUR BUSINESS

If you're interested in having a booth at this event to distribute candy and advertise your business or organization, contact Caleb Lasher at clasher@springfieldcardinals.com or (417) 863-0395.

For up-to-date info, find the event on Facebook here or our website here.

Ain't nothin' spooky about snagging a 2025 Opening Weekend ticket early!

Grab this limited edition Glow-in-the-Dark long-sleeve Cardinals shirt and a ticket to your choice of a game for Opening Weekend 2025! Choose either April 4, April 5 or April 6 as the Cardinals open the 2025 season against the Wichita Wind Surge.

Don't miss this great deal for only $28!

To guarantee you get your size, place your order by October 11 at SpringfieldCardinals.com. For any questions, contact (417) 863-0395.

