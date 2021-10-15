Track-Or-Treat at Hammons Field Event, Ticket, Timing Information

October 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- TRACK-OR-TREAT, presented by Xtream, is back! On Saturday, October 30, Hammons Field opens up to any and all ghosts, goblins, ghouls and their spooky costumed counterparts for a free night of trick-or-treating around our award-winning field.

To participate, families must sign up for a specific time slot between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes! Please note each group must include at least one child aged 12 or under and each group member (adults and children) must have their own ticket. Time slots will be organized in 15-minute increments.

Springfield Cardinals RED Access Members will be granted an early registration window from Monday, October 18 to Tuesday, October 19.

Sign-ups open to all fans on Wednesday, October 20.

Space per time slot and for the entire event is limited and expected to sell out quickly, so be prepared to sign up online or call 417-863-0395. Sign-up links will be shared with fans through e-mail, Cardinals social media and online on the above dates.

Once inside, Track-or-Treaters will walk around the Hammons Field warning track where they'll get to collect candy from different tents and tables decorated and assembled by Cardinals partners and other Springfield companies. The Cardinals will have Halloween-themed fun and music playing on the video board and will have a photo station set up in center field. Before exiting, kids can pick out a pumpkin from the Price Cutter Pumpkin Patch (while pumpkin supplies last)!

Companies/organizations that would like to register for a booth can contact the Cardinals at 417-863-0395.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.