Toucans Earn Big Win Against AC Houston Sur

Bryan-College Station, TX - Twin City Toucans FC collected a big win at home against AC Houston Sur, marking their second win over Sur this season, in front of a loud crowd at Edible Field.

The first half was full of scoring. Opening the scoring for the Toucans was Reo Ichikawa, who buried a beautiful pass into the box to make it 1-0. Later in the half, AC Houston Sur tied the match thanks to a goal from Kenshin Akimoto to make it 1-1, but the lead did not last for long as Isaak Torossian scored a goal right between the legs of the Sur goalkeeper to give the Toucans a 2-1 halftime lead.

The Toucans added on in the second half with a goal from Giancarlo Pretto, who buried home a corner from Jack Price to give the Toucans a 3-1 lead, which would end up being the final result.

After the match, fans were treated to penalty kicks on the field with Toco the Toucan, and kids were welcomed to get autographs and photos with their favorite Toucans players.

The Toucans will travel to face Houston FC on Tuesday, June 11th. The Toucans return home for a rematch with AC Houston Sur on Friday, June 21st at Edible Field. Kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 PM. For tickets, visit toucansfc.com.

