Toucans Defeat AC Houston Sur to Earn Season Sweep

June 21, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan-College Station, TX - Twin City Toucans FC picked up a 2-0 victory over AC Houston Sur on Friday night, marking their fourth win of the season. The win also gave the Toucans a 3-0 season sweep over AC Houston Sur.

The first half was back and forth due to an intense downpour in the area of Edible Field to open the game. However, late in the first half, it was Rhys Shirley who found the back of the net giving the Toucans a 1-0 lead headed into halftime.

The Toucans added on in the second half with a goal from Kortay Koc in his Toucan debut, making the score 2-0, which would be the final score.

Also making his Toucan debut, goalkeeper Ross Versari, an A&M Consolidated High School product earned a clean sheet, standing tall to the task against all Sur opportunities.

After the game, kids were able to go on the field and kick penalty kicks against the Toucans mascot, Toco.

The Toucans will travel to face AHFC Royals on Monday, June 24, and return home to Edible Field on Tuesday, July 2 to face Houston FC in their final home match of the 2024 USL2 season. For tickets, visit toucansfc.com.

