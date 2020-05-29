Tortugas Hosting Community Bulk Chicken Sale

May 29, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





Out-of-the-park affordable, high quality poultry just for you.

The Daytona Tortugas are hosting a bulk chicken sale event to provide the city of Daytona Beach, Volusia County and the surrounding communities out-of-the-park affordable, quality poultry! All chicken purchased through the Daytona Tortugas is offered at a massive discounted price.

Ordering ends on Tuesday, June 9th at 8:00pm with Pick Up on June 14th.

Offering:

40-Pound Case of Frozen Boneless Chicken Breast $53

A tender and juicy option for boneless breast meat needs. Each case contains four (4) 10 lb. bags; exact weight heat sealed bags. The superior packaging leads to improved freshness and shelf life. The 10 lb. bags make it easy to divide up among friends or family members!

40-Pound Case of Bone-In Chicken Leg Quarters $23

Each case contains approx. 25-27 leg quarters. The case is double lined to prevent leaking boxes. Product is fresh and can be taken home to package individual pieces for future consumption. Great for BBQ's and sharing with friends and family members! Use for your next gathering or divide a case up with people your know.

