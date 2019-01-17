Tortugas 2019 Promotional Calendar Announced

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - After a memorable 2018 campaign, the Daytona Tortugas are excited to announce their 2019 promotional calendar. The Tortugas have won the Larry MacPhail Promotional Award of Excellence for the Florida State League each of the past two seasons. The Tortugas have once again provided a can't-miss reason to be at the ballpark for all of the 73 home games this season. The Tortugas fifth season is highlighted by "SHELL-TASTIC SATURDAYS", five total bobblehead giveaways, 24 total fireworks shows, t-shirt giveaways every Sunday and continuing to be the "best dressed team in baseball" every Friday Night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Tortugas will be expanding upon previous years' successful Saturday promotions to incorporate all-day events and promotions on each of the 10 "Shell-tastic Saturdays" this season! These Saturdays include a total of 5 bobblehead giveaways, post-game fireworks and many large community events including Guns-n-Hoses Softball Game, Beer Fest, Daytona's Got Talent, and the Copa de la Diversión Festival. Jackie Robinson Weekend (April 12-14) is highlighted by Jackie Robinson Ballpark Statue Giveaway on Saturday, April 13th to the first 1,000 fans presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Throughout the entire weekend, all Tortugas will wear the number 9 in respect to Jackie breaking the color barrier in Daytona Beach on March 17, 1946 wearing the number 9.

For Memorial Day Weekend, the boardwalk visits Jackie Robinson Ballpark! The Tortugas stadium is converted to a real-life "Jersey Shore" as the team pays tribute to the 10th anniversary of the hit tv show including a "Daytona Beach Shore" bobble-fist giveaway on Saturday, May 25th to the first 1,000 fans. On Sunday, May 26th it's T-Shirt Time! The first 500 fans will receive a free shirt and enjoy a special Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Show. Two weeks later, it will be a #nice night in baseball at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the Tortugas t-shirt giveaway on Sunday, June 9th.

President Ryan Keur stated that, "this is always one of the best days of the year when we get to debut our promotional calendar. We take great pride in putting on a show for our fans each night and believe that our team has once again put together some unbelievably creative and exciting reasons to visit Jackie Robinson Ballpark in 2019. Once you're here, we promise to show you an unforgettable time!"

The Shell-Tastic Saturdays continue throughout the summer and feature a Tortugas-themed bobblehead of Vince Carter on Saturday, June 8th, Daytona's Got Talent promotion on July 13th in conjunction with our Shelldon- Anchorman Bobblehead and the return of Bob Ross Night on Saturday, August 17th.

Fan favorites Belly Buster Monday, Taco Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday return with an expanded focus on delivering the best fan experience each night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Belly Buster Monday includes two different Taste of Daytona's and expansion of the Landshark Monday Mug Club. The biggest party in town starts at Jackie Robinson Ballpark every Thursday night-with the Tortugas adding live music to the Thursday Night Entertainment Series. The Tortugas will host their Third Annual PRIDE Night celebrating the LGBTQ community on Thursday, June 27th at Jackie Robinson Ballpark during PRIDE Night.

The Tortugas continue to build on being Volusia County's team and build on the introduction of Wishful Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union. The Tortugas partner with local community organizations to provide both financial support and create awareness. Included in the Wishful Wednesday Series for 2019 is a celebrity appearance by Vince Carter promoting the Embassy of Hope on Wednesday, July 17th.

Friday Night Fireworks return in 2019 with a post-game fireworks show every Friday and Saturday at the Jack. With the addition of Friday Night Fireworks at the Jack, the Tortugas have nearly doubled the number of shows for fans over the past couple of seasons. The Jack will once again be the place to be during the weekend-with Tiny Tugas Nights every Sunday night. Also, the first 500 fans will receive a free t-shirt every Sunday home game.

Opening Night is scheduled for Thursday, April 4th and the Tortugas will roll out the green-carpet all around Volusia County in preparation for the 2019 season. Opening Night features top entertainment, post-game fireworks show and a magnet schedule courtesy of Daytona Beach International Airport. The Opening Night "Hangover" doesn't exist as the Tortugas unveil specialty jerseys on Friday, April 5th as the biggest party in town continues for the massive two-day opening weekend including Friday Night Happy Hour.

Each Friday, the Tortugas will continue to provide fun theme nights as the Tortugas team wears a different specialty jersey each night. These jerseys include "Opening Night Hangover" on April 5th, Jackie Robinson #9 jersey on April 12th, First Responders Night on April 26th, Margaritaville on May 24th, Star Wars Night on June 7th, Military Appreciation Night on July 12th. On Friday, August 16th, the Tortugas will host Woodstock Night at the Ballpark to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with specialty jerseys, live music and plenty of fun at the Jack!

On Tuesday, April 30th, the Tortugas will host the second annual Interfaith & Community Night here at Jackie Robinson Ballpark highlighting and celebrating the religious and cultural diversity of Daytona Beach, Volusia County and Central Florida. The Tortugas will once again take part in minor league baseball's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan" campaign and host the "Copa de la Diversión" Nights here on Friday, June 28 thru Sunday, June 30th including a special all-day festival on Saturday, June 29th.

The Tortugas will celebrate Independence Day on July 3rd against the Tampa Tarpons with postgame fireworks.

Opening Night is Thursday, April 4th against the Florida Fire Frogs. Call (386) 257-3172 to purchase your ticket packages or to host a group night at the ballpark now! Individual game tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1.

