Toronto Wins Third Straight, Prevails 3-1 Over Boston

February 14, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







TORONTO, ON - Emma Woods netted her second game-winning goal against Boston this season, leading Toronto to a 3-1 win over the Fleet on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Sceptres extended their winning streak to three games and have now earned points in six straight contests, while snapping Boston's two-game win streak.

Four minutes into the game, Emma Maltais opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, giving the Sceptres a 1-0 lead. Early in the second period, Megan Keller responded with the Fleet's only goal of the game, temporarily tying the score at one. With 20 seconds left in the second period, the game-winner from Woods gave Toronto their second lead of the game, and Jesse Compher sealed the deal with her power play goal at 17:31 in the third. Kristen Campbell, who made her tenth start of the season for the Sceptres, made 16 saves in the game, earning her third win of the season. Goaltender Aerin Frankel's five-game winning streak came to an end with the loss. She made 25 saves on 28 shots.

With the win, Toronto is now just two points behind the Minnesota Frost for second place in the PWHL standings. Boston remains in a three-way tie for fourth place with New York and Ottawa.

QUOTES

Sceptres forward Emma Woods on her game-winning goal: "Obviously a great pass from Izzy [Daniel]! We want to get on the forecheck - we continued to talk about that during the game - we did that. It was a clean breakout, Izzy passed it across and had patience-- that got us going. And then [Daniel] on the forecheck, and somehow I ended up alone in the slot. Glad I buried it."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the play of Kristen Campbell: "I thought Soupy just looked really solid in there and gave us some confidence. And then there was another little spell in the second period - I know I've talked a lot about our plan and how we are going to try to ideally get, in a perfect scenario, both goalies feeling good. Obviously Kirk gets the win the last game and then Soupy [Campbell] gets this win - with the busy schedule we have it's really important to be able to tap into both of them and have them both ready to go and both feeling good. I really liked Soupy's game today. I thought she looked confident, looked composed. She was controlling rebounds. Just a good situation to be going into a bit of a busy schedule."

Fleet defender Megan Keller on what she saw on her goal: "Ratty [Jamie Lee Rattray] won a good puck, and she had a lot of patience looking for me or Hannah [Brandt] coming in the slot. As soon as the puck hit Hannah's stick, I knew she was going to do something special with it. She always finds ways and makes passes and makes plays. Once it got to me, I was just hoping to get a shot on net."

Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel on the game overall: "I think we needed to get more shots on net. Find a way to get inside the scoring area. We had opportunities to make it a different game out there and we didn't. They scored at the end of the second and I think the momentum shifted."

NOTABLES

The home team has prevailed in the past seven Boston and Toronto matchups, dating back to Mar. 6, 2024.

Toronto remains undefeated when scoring the first goal of the game -they've scored first in six of their 17 games this season.

Emma Woods recorded her third goal of the season - the game-winner -setting a new career-high and ending a ten-game pointless streak. Her last goal was also a game-winner, against Boston on Dec. 27, 2024.

Jesse Compher scored her third power play goal of the season. With the tally, Compher is now tied with teammates Hannah Miller and Sarah Nurse for the league lead in power play goals.

Emma Maltais recorded her first multi-point performance of the season with a goal and an assist. The goal was her first since Jan. 14 against Ottawa, ending a six-game goal-scoring drought. Maltais has three markers on the season, two of which have been empty-netters, and two scored against the Fleet--the other occurring on Nov. 30, 2024.

Boston's trio of Megan Keller (goal), Hannah Brandt (primary assist), and Jamie Lee Rattray (secondary assist) combined for a goal in the same sequence for the second straight game.

Keller 's goal was her fifth of the season and extended her point streak to three straight games. The tally gives Keller a new career-high for goals and boosts her into the league lead among defenders.

Brandt set a new career-high with her sixth assist of the season - including her third against Toronto - following a two-assist performance against the Sceptres on Jan. 22.

Rattray has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in her last two games following a nine-game pointless drought.

Izzy Daniel tallied her first assist in seven games, marking her first point against Boston and her third helper of the season.

Blayre Turnbull recorded her third assist of the season and has now registered a point in three of four games against Boston this campaign (2G, 1A).

Like in tonight's contest, Maltais (TOR), Rattray (BOS), Keller (BOS), Brandt (BOS), and Compher (TOR) all recorded at least one point in the Fleet-Sceptres matchup last Valentine's Day.

Daryl Watts recorded the highest shot tally of the game with six - she now has 58 shots on goal this season which leads all PWHL skaters in the category. Amanda Pelkey tallied four shots, the highest count for the Fleet.

Watts and Alina Müller saw their five-game point streaks end in tonight's game. Renata Fast 's four-game point also came to an end.

Hayley Scamurra returned to Toronto's lineup for the first time since Jan. 22 and played 12:31. The forward missed the last five games nursing a lower body injury.

Toronto has scored at least one power play goal in six straight games. They lead the league with 15 goals on the advantage, converting at a 30% success rate.

Boston has not recorded a power play goal in seven straight games. Their previous power play tally was against Montréal on Jan. 5, 2025.

The Fleet recorded their lowest shot total of the season with 17.

The Sceptres have prevailed over Boston on Valentine's Day for two consecutive seasons. Last year, Toronto beat Boston 5-3 in a contest at the Tsongas Center.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Boston 0 1 0 - 1

Toronto 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Toronto, Maltais 3 4:06. Penalties-Maloney Bos (tripping), 2:02; Maltais Tor (cross checking), 17:29.

2nd Period-2, Boston, Keller 5 (Brandt, Rattray), 4:58. 3, Toronto, Woods 3 (Daniel), 19:40. Penalties-Bard Bos (roughing), 7:46; Miller Tor (roughing), 7:46.

3rd Period-4, Toronto, Compher 6 (Turnbull, Maltais), 17:31 (PP). Penalties-Shirley Bos (roughing), 12:04; Compher Tor (roughing), 12:04; Shirley Bos (tripping), 16:10.

Shots on Goal-Boston 6-8-3-17. Toronto 10-8-10-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Boston 0 / 1; Toronto 1 / 2.

Goalies-Boston, Frankel 7-4-1-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Toronto, Campbell 3-5-1-1 (17 shots-16 saves).

A-8,124

THREE STARS

1. Emma Woods (TOR) 1G

2. Kristen Campbell (TOR) 16/17 SV

3. Emma Maltais (TOR) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Toronto (6-1-4-6) - 24 PTS - 3rd Place

Boston (4-3-2-6) - 20 PTS - 4th Place (TIED)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Sunday, February 16 vs. Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET

Toronto: Sunday, February 16 at Ottawa at 4 p.m. ET (Rogers Place, Edmonton)

