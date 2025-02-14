Montréal Victoire Sign Defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau

February 14, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that the club has signed defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Nadeau started the season on the Victoire's Reserve Player list after receiving a training camp invite from the team. Last spring, the 26-year-old completed her collegiate career with the Université de Montréal Carabins, and she was named a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian as well as a First Team RSÉQ All-Star following the season.

"Kelly-Ann had a good training camp and she has kept working hard every day since the beginning of the season. She is often the last one to leave the ice following practice. We are looking forward to seeing her in a game, and we know that she is ready for this moment," declared Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The signing comes as the team places forward Catherine Dubois on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) after suffering an upper-body injury against New York on Feb. 2.

