Toronto Sceptres to Play at Scotiabank Arena Tomorrow for the Second Battle on Bay Street

January 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres will host the second Battle on Bay Street presented by Scotiabank TOMORROW, Saturday, Jan. 25 against the New York Sirens at 2:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

Players and fans alike can expect a game full of special appearances and activations that celebrate women in sports:

Fans can catch a live recording of the Jocks in Jills podcast hosted by Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri before the game near Gate 1 at 1:05 p.m. The live recording is presented by Canadian Tire.

The Sceptres' dressing room will be visited by members of AFC Toronto for a lineup read;

The Sirens' dressing room will be visited for a lineup read by Diana Matheson, Founder of the Northern Super League and former member of the Canadian National Women's Soccer Team;

Toronto Tempo president Teresa Resch will drop the puck in a ceremonial face off;

Members of the Canadian Women's U18 National Hockey Team will be celebrated for their gold medal at the recent World Championship;

More famous faces will be highlighted during the game;

Additional fun awaits fans on the concourse with PWHL partners.

Limited Standing Room Only tickets have been released via Ticketmaster. Seats are sold out.

Don't have tickets to the game? Join the watch party taking place as part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' Outdoor Practice presented by SportChek in Prince of Wales Park in Etobicoke. For more information on the events, please click here.

The game can be watched in Canada on CBC, in the United States on MSG Network and streamed on YouTube worldwide outside of Canada, Czechia, and Slovakia.

