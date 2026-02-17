Toronto Sceptres Playing for Medals At Olympic Winter Games
TORONTO - Canada will play for gold with six Toronto Sceptres on the roster, and Sweden for bronze with two Sceptres suiting up as competition wraps up on February 19 at the Women's Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Canada
Canada is headed to the Gold Medal Game after a 2-1 win over Switzerland. Daryl Watts assisted on both of Marie-Philip Poulin's goals, as Poulin became the All-Time Olympics Goals Leader at the women's ice hockey tournament. Ella Shelton also assisted on the second goal. It was an extremely close game as the Swiss stood on the shoulders of a 44-save performances from Andrea Braendli. All six Toronto Sceptres recorded shots on goal during the game, with Shelton second on the team with six.
Preliminary Round Results:
Feb. 7 vs. Switzerland, 4-0 win
Feb. 9 vs. Czechia, 5-1 win
Feb. 10 vs. United States, 5-0 loss
Feb. 12 vs. Finland, 5-0 win
Quarterfinal Result:
Feb. 14 vs. Germany, 5-1 win
Semifinal Result:
Feb. 16 vs. Switzerland, 2-1 win
Gold Medal Game:
Feb. 19 vs. United States, 1:10 p.m. ET
Sceptres players: Renata Fast (alternate captain, third Olympics), Emma Maltais (second Olympics), Ella Shelton (second Olympics), Natalie Spooner (fourth Olympics), Blayre Turnbull (alternate captain, third Olympics), Daryl Watts (first Olympics)
Sceptres staff: Gina Kingsbury (General Manager), Troy Ryan (Head Coach), Brad Kirkwood (Goaltending Coach), Stef Thomson (Assistant Coach, Video), Alana Goulden (Equipment Manager), Daniel Tkaczuk (Performance Coach Consultant)
Sweden
Sceptres Anna Kjellbin and Sara Hjalmarsson will play for bronze with Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Tre Kronor were handed their first loss of the tournament by the United States who shut them out 5-0. Both Kjellbin and Hjalmarsson tallied a shot on net to contribute to the team's total of 23.
Preliminary Round Results:
Feb. 5 vs. Germany, 4-2 win
Feb. 7 vs. Italy, 6-1 win
Feb. 8 vs. France, 4-0 win
Feb. 10 vs. Japan, 4-0 win
Quarterfinal Result:
Feb. 13 vs. Czechia, 2-0 win
Semifinal Result:
Feb. 16 vs. United States, 5-0 loss
Bronze Medal Game:
Feb. 19 vs. Switzerland, 8:40 a.m. ET
Sceptres players: Sara Hjalmarsson (third Olympics), Anna Kjellbin (captain, second Olympics)
Italy
Preliminary Round Results:
Feb. 5 vs. France, 4-1 win
Feb. 7 vs. Sweden, 6-1 loss
Feb. 9 vs. Japan, 3-2 win
Feb. 10 vs. Germany, 2-1 loss
Quarterfinal Result:
Feb. 13 vs. United States, 6-0 loss
Final Scoring:
Kristin Della Rovere 5 GP, 2-2-4 PTS, 2 PIM
Please check your local listings for how you can watch these games. CBC is Canada's Olympic Network, including extensive coverage on CBC Gem. CBC has partnered with Sportsnet and TSN for additional broadcast coverage.
