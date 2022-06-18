Toronto Marlies Sign Forwards Orrin Centazzo, Marc Johnstone and Keenan Suthers

June 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Orrin Centazzo, Marc Johnstone and Keenan Suthers to one-year AHL contracts.

Centazzo, 22, registered 51 points (28 goals, 23 assists) through 51 games with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). He was fourth overall in goals (28) amongst ECHL rookies. In 18 playoff games, the Marwayne, Alberta native recorded 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists).

Johnstone, 25, appeared in 58 games with the Growlers this past season, registering 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists). The Cranford, New Jersey native had eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in 19 games in the ECHL postseason. Johnstone also appeared in four games with the Marlies.

Suthers, 24, recorded 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 30 games with the University of Maine (NCAA). The Tecumseh, Ontario native split his NCAA career with the University of Maine and St. Lawrence University, skating in 127 games and collecting 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists). Prior to his NCAA career, Suthers appeared in 120 career USHL games between the USNTDP Juniors, Muskegon and Dubuque.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 18 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Kristiāns Rubīns, Rasmus Sandin, Brett Seney, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

