Toronto FC II Announce Year-End Roster Moves

November 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today their year-end roster moves following the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Five players are contractually guaranteed for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season: defender Marko Stojadinovic; midfielders Hassan Ayari, Andrei Dumitru, Lucas Olguin; and forward Dékwon Barrow.

Toronto FC II has exercised the contract options on goalkeeper Shafique Wilson and midfielders Markus Cimermancic, Mark Fisher and Costa Iliadis.

TFC II declined the contract options on goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez and defender Kundai Mawoko.

Five players will be out of contract at the end of 2024: goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario; midfielders Julian Altobelli, Matthew Catavolo, Charlie Staniland; and forward Jesús Batiz. For select players out of contract at the end of the year, conversations about returning in 2025 and beyond are still ongoing.

Defender Ythallo Rodrigues de Oliveira will return to São Paulo FC in Brazil following the conclusion of the season-long loan.

The Young Reds' current roster heading into 2025, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

Goalkeepers (1): Shafique Wilson

Defenders (1): Marko Stojadinovic

Midfielders (6): Hassan Ayari, Markus Cimermancic, Andrei Dumitru, Mark Fisher, Costa Iliadis, Lucas Olguin

Forwards (1): Dékwon Barrow

