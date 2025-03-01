Toronto FC II Add Three Academy Products to Roster

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed defenders Theo Rigopoulos, Stefan Kapor and forward Joshua Nugent to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Rigopoulos, Kapor and Nugent will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We are thrilled to add three exciting prospects from our Academy system into our environment," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "Theo is a promising, young fullback who has shown consistent growth in his positioning, work rate and decision-making. He continues to have a positive influence on our group and we look forward to welcoming him back from a long-term injury later on in the year."

Rigopoulos, 18, spent the past two seasons (2023, 2024) with Toronto FC II as an Academy player, where he made a combined 43 appearances (24 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro action. He made his professional debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 27, 2023, and registered his first assist for the Young Reds against Chicago Fire FC II on May 31, 2024. The London, Ontario native originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in August 2022 and represented the Academy at the U-16, U-17 and U-19 levels after spending four years with Alliance FC. At the international level, Rigopoulos has earned 13 caps for the Canadian National Team across the U-17 and U-20 age groups. He made eight appearances for the U-17 team, split between the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala and the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He also made five appearances at the U-20 level, representing Canada at the Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers and Championship in 2024.

"Stefan is a young, composed defender with strong positioning and an ability to read the game well that will lead to opportunities to gain invaluable experience in MLS NEXT Pro," added Cimini. "His addition further strengthens the team's defensive options as he works to make an impact at the professional level."

Kapor, 15, made three appearances for TFC II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season including his professional debut against New York City FC II on September 11. The Stoney Creek, Ontario native originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in August 2022 and represented the Academy at the U-14, U-15, U-18 and U-19 levels. In April 2024, the defender captained the TFC Academy's U-15 team to a third-place finish in the Championship bracket at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup and was named to the tournament's Best XI team. Prior to the TFC Academy, Kapor spent six years playing youth soccer with Hamilton Serbians SC. Internationally, Kapor has represented Canada at the U-17 level and recently served as an alternate on the roster for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers in Bermuda.

"Josh is a dynamic, young forward whose physical presence and goalscoring ability will bring strength and versatility to our attack," continued Cimini. "With a strong work ethic and an eagerness to improve, Nugent's transition into MLS NEXT Pro is a promising move for both his individual development and the growth of our team."

Nugent, 17, originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in March 2022 and has played across multiple age groups including the U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-18 teams. The forward competed in multiple MLS NEXT tournaments during his time with the Academy and helped the U-15 team reach the quarterfinals at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup. Prior to the TFC Academy, Nugent spent two years playing youth soccer with Athlete Institute FC.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign defenders Theo Rigopoulos, Stefan Kapor and forward Joshua Nugent to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

THEO RIGOPOULOS

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 155 lbs.

Birthdate: October 29, 2006 (Age - 18)

Hometown: London, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC Academy

STEFAN KAPOR

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthdate: April 4, 2009 (Age - 15)

Hometown: Stoney Creek, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC Academy

JOSHUA NUGENT

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 180 lbs.

Birthdate: June 5, 2007 (Age - 17)

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC Academy

