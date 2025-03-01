Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against FC Dallas

March 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that they have called up defender Anderson Rosa from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement, marking his third call-up to the First Team. Rosa will be available for selection for the Rapids' match against FC Dallas on Saturday, March 1.

Rosa, 23, trained with the First Team throughout both preseason camps in Mexico and Florida. A year after being selected with the 43rd overall pick by the Rapids in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, the defender signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Rapids 2 ahead of the 2025 season.

The last five years of Rosa's career has been at the collegiate level with the University of Central Florida. The defender did not miss a single match during his time with the university, appearing and starting in 76 consecutive matches for the Knights, setting a record for the most games played by a single player in the program's history.

In the 2024 season after being drafted by Colorado, Rosa recorded two goals and a career-high six assists as a defender. The Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, native also set career highs in shot attempts (32) and shots on goal (11) during his 2024 campaign.

Over his five years with UCF, the Brazilian logged eight goals and 14 points while racking up honors. Rosa was named to The American's All-Conference First Team in his freshman and junior years and was a unanimous selection to The American's All-Rookie Team after the 2020-21 season. Most recently, he was named to the Sun Belt Conference's post-season All-Conference First Team.

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have called up defender Anderson Rosa from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement on March 1, 2025.

Anderson Rosa

Pronunciation: ANN-dur-son ho-sah

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160 lbs

Birthdate: November 13, 2001

Birthplace: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.