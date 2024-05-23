Toronto FC II (2) - Carolina Core FC (1) Postgame Summary

May 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Charlie Staniland 14' (Mark Fisher)

CCFC - Facundo Canete 84' (penalty kick)

TOR - Jesús Batiz 90+1' (Nathaniel Edwards)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CCFC - Facundo Canete 8' (caution)

CCFC - Christian Diaz 20' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 31' (caution)

CCFC - Ibrahim Covi 37' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Staniland 65' (caution)

TOR - Tristan Pusztahegyi 75' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 80' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 4-2-2 14 points

Carolina Core FC 1-5-2 7 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic (Tristan Pusztahegyi 69'), Adam Pearlman, Lazar Stefanovic; Mark Fisher, Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 69'), Markus Cimermancic, Jesús Batiz; Julian Altobelli (C) (Nathaniel Edwards 84'), Hassan Ayari (Theo Rigopoulos 46'), Charlie Sharp

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Ythallo, Philip Igbinobaro, Kristjan Fortier, Matthew Catavolo

CAROLINA CORE FC - Alex Sutton; Christian Diaz, Ibrahim Covi, Angel Aguas; Jathan Juarez, Facundo Canete, Ozzie Cisneros (Yekeson Subah 46'), Jacob Evans (C) , Jeremiah White IV (Jonathan Bazaes 84'); Derek Cuevas, David Polanco

Substitutes Not Used: Robert Bailey, Aryeh Miller, Tyler Freeman, Drake Hadeed, Federico Stachuk

MEDIA NOTES

- Charlie Staniland scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

- Mark Fisher and Nathaniel Edwards registered their first assists for the Young Reds.

