New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary

June 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 43' (Juan Gutierrez)

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 61' (penalty kick)

TOR - Charlie Sharp 71'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Andrei Dumitru 8' (caution)

RBNY- Adri Mehmeti 29' (caution)

TOR - Charlie Sharp 60' (caution)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 77' (caution)

TOR - Ythallo 88' (caution)

RBNY - Curtis Ofori 90' (caution)

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez 90+7' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

New York Red Bulls II 5-5-3 17 points

Toronto FC II 4-4-2 14 points

LINEUPS

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Alan Rutkowski; Dylan Sullivan (Juan Mina 85'), Aidan O'Connor (C), Juan Gutierrez, Omar Valencia (Frank Ssebuufu 77'); Malick Dembele, Adri Mehmeti (Steven Sserwadda 57'), Bento Estrela, Mohammed Sofo (Rafael Mosquera 85'); Tanner Rosborough (Curtis Ofori 78'), Julian Hall

Substitutes Not Used: Aidan Stokes, Davi Alexandre, Aiden Jarvis, Jair Collahuazo

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman, Ythallo, Markus Cimermancic; Hassan Ayari, Charlie Staniland (Nathaniel Edwards 82'), Andrei Dumitru (Lucas Olguin 46'), Jesús Batiz; Charlie Sharp, Julian Altobelli (C) (Dékwon Barrow 78')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Antony Curic, Lazar Stefanovic, Theo Rigopoulos, Richard Chukwu, Matthew Catavolo

