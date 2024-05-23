Carolina Core FC Fall to Toronto FC II on the Road, 2-1, on Matchday 11 of the MLS NEXT Pro Season

North York, Ontario, Canada - Carolina Core FC fell to Toronto FC II on the road, 2-1, on Matchday 11 of the MLSNP campaign.

Goal-Scoring Plays

TFC II - Charlie Staniland, 14': Charlie Staniland scored a header past Alex Sutton, assisted by Mark Fisher.

CCFC - Facundo Canete (p), 84': Canete scores a right-footed shot to the right-center of the goal from the penalty spot to tie the match.

TCF II - Jesus Batiz, 90 + 1': Jesus Batiz scores a right-footed shot, assisted by Nate Edwards.

Postgame Notes

Kings of Possession

Facundo Canete bags first goal of season

MLSNP debut for Johnny Bazaes

Carolina Core FC dominates possession in loss to TFC II

Despite the defeat, Carolina Core FC retained the ball for most of the game, totaling 59% possession compared to just 41% from Toronto FC II. The Foxes also completed a game-high 612 passes with 89% pass accuracy. Unable to capitalize on the chances, the team also led the game with 11 total shots, with four of those coming on target.

Facundo Canete scores equalizer from the penalty spot

CCFC midfielder Facundo Canete scored a much-needed equalizer for the Core in the 84th minute of the match. Canete won the penalty after being brought down by a TCF II defender in the area. The Argentine midfielder stepped up and struck a right-footed shot to the right-center of the goal past TFC II goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario. The penalty was Canete's first of the MLS Next Pro campaign.

Johnny Bazaes makes MLSNP debut

CCFC forward Johnny Bazaes made his MLSNP debut on Thursday evening against Toronto FC II. Bazaes came on for Jeremiah White IV in the 84th minute and played six minutes on the left wing. Johnny recorded eight passes with 100% accuracy.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Angel Aguas, Ibrahim Covi, Christian Diaz; Jeremiah White IV (Johnny Bazaes - 84'), Jacob Evans, Derek Cuevas, Facundo Canete, Jathan Juarez; David "Pachi" Polanco, Ozzie Cisneros (Yekeson Subah - 46').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Drake Hadeed, Tyler Freeman, Aryeh Miller, Federico Stachuk.

Toronto FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic (Tristan Pusztahegyi - 69'), Adam Pearlman, Lazar Stefanovic, Mark Fisher, Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin - 69'), Markus Cimermancic, Jesus Batiz, Julian Altobelli (Nate Edwards - 84'), Hassan Ayari (Theo Rigopoulos - 46'), Charlie Sharp.

Substitutes not used - Shafique Wilson, Ythallo, Philip Igbinobaro, Kristjan Fortier, Matthew Catavolo.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC hosts Huntsville City FC in their first home game of the season on Saturday, June 1 at Truist Point. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC at Toronto FC II

Thursday - York Lions Stadium (North York, Ontario, Canada)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-5-2 (7 points - 14th in East)

Toronto FC II record: 4-2-2 (14 points - 6th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

Toronto FC II 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

TFC II: Charlie Staniland (Mark Fisher) - 14'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (p) - 84'

TFC II: Jesus Batiz (Nate Edwards) - 90+1'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 8'

CCFC: Christian Diaz (caution) - 20'

TFC II: Julian Altobelli (caution) - 32'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 37'

TFC II: Charlie Staniland (caution) - 65'

TFC II: Tristan Pusztahegyi (caution) - 75'

TFC II: Adam Pearlman (caution) - 79'

Referee: Youcef Boumsied

Assistant Referees: Brad Doubrough, Joey Filipic

Fourth Official: Nivin Raizada

Weather: Mostly Clear, 57 degrees

