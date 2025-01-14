Toronto Charges to Victory in Ottawa with 4-2 Win

January 14, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Toronto Sceptres snapped a three-game losing streak with their first win on the road this season, skating to a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Charge at TD Place. The Charge opened the scoring with a power play goal from rookie Mannon McMahon, before Hannah Miller responded for the Sceptres nearly six minutes later. Miller's goal found the twine just one second after Ottawa's second penalty of the game expired to knot the game at one. Sceptres forward Maggie Connors sniped her first goal of the season eight minutes into the second frame to give Toronto their first lead of the game. Ottawa's Victoria Bach was credited with an equalizer four minutes later with a fortuitous break to tie the game once more heading into the final period. The goal was Bach's fourth point in four games since being acquired in a trade from Toronto on Dec. 30. The Sceptres pulled ahead with a third-period goal from captain Blayre Turnbull, followed by an empty-net goal from Emma Maltais to secure the win for the Sceptres. Kristen Campbell stopped 22 of 24 shots in net for the Sceptres to secure the win, while Emerance Maschmeyer made 35 saves on 38 shots at the other end of the ice.

QUOTES

Toronto forward Maggie Connors on her season so far: "It's been a year where I think I'm just really trying to own my role. Obviously, in general what we're trying to do is win, so any way I can help the team win - whether that's being an energy player, bring the offence in a different line, anything like that is what I'm hoping to do."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan on tonight's game: "I think they [the players] just got rewarded. It still probably was 60 minutes of the whole roster playing the right way, so it's just nice that they got rewarded on a night like that."

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod on her team's fate tonight: "If we didn't have (Emerance) Maschmeyer in net, we're in trouble. It's that simple. These teams are so even but we weren't even tonight with Toronto. They outplayed us. They deserved that win. For us, it was just an execution piece. There's a lack of energy in our feet and then there's a lack of execution."

Charge forward Mannon McMahon on the adjustments needed to get back in the win column: "I think we got it in the locker room and it's going to all come together. There were bits and pieces of people making individual efforts tonight, but overall, I think we have what it takes. We just all need to come together at the same time, and we'll be in a good spot."

NOTABLES

Toronto earned their first victory of the 2025 calendar year, last winning on Dec. 27, 2024, at home against Boston. Their last road victory came on Apr. 28, 2024, in New York.

Ottawa has hit the scoresheet first in seven of their 10 games so far this season but have only emerged victorious in three.

The Charge scored their first power play goal since their second game of the season on Dec. 3 against Toronto, ending an 0/13 power play drought.

The Sceptres have outshot their opponent in five consecutive games, recording a season-high 14 shots on goal in the opening frame.

Kristen Campbell earned her first win since the season-opener on Nov. 30 against Boston. She has made seven starts this season for the Sceptres.

Blayre Turnbull led all players with a career-high eight shots on goal, one of which ended as her first career game-winning goal.

Victoria Bach recorded her second multi-point performance of the season (1G, 1A) and second of her career. Both multi-point games have occurred at TD Place, the first taking place while wearing a Toronto uniform on Mar. 4, 2024 (2A). The forward now has a three-game point streak through four games with the Charge (2G, 2A).

Mannon McMahon netted her second goal of the season and first on the power play for the Charge. Both of the rookie's goals have come at home against the Sceptres, with her first PWHL goal scored in Ottawa's 3-2 win over Toronto on Dec. 3.

Hannah Miller scored her fourth goal of the season for the Sceptres and now leads the team in goals and is tied for third in the league. With an additional assist on Toronto's empty net goal, the game is also Miller's second multi-point performance of the season and fifth of her career.

Maggie Connors recorded her first goal and point of the season for the Sceptres. The forward recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 24 games with Toronto last season.

Sarah Nurse recorded her fourth assist of the season and is now tied with Miller for second among Sceptres players in points with seven. Three of Nurse's four assists this season have come against the Charge, all occurring in separate games.

Nurse and Izzy Daniel have both tallied points in all three matchups against the Charge this season. Both players recorded an assist in this game.

Daryl Watts recorded her fourth assist of the season and is now tied with Nurse for the second-most among Sceptres players. The assist is Watts' first point against her former team through three matchups this season.

Both of Emma Maltais' goals this season have been empty netters. She tied for the league lead last season with two empty net goals.

Emerance Maschmeyer started her eighth game of the season between the pipes for the Charge, tied for most starts in the league alongside Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel.

Emily Clark recorded five shots on goal for the third time in 10 games. She leads the Charge with 27 shots on goal.

Savannah Harmon (TOR) led all players with a season-high 28:23 time on ice. Aneta Tejralová logged 23:19, the most amongst all Charge players.

Harmon and Hayley Scamurra returned to TD Place for the first time since being acquired by the Sceptres in a trade with Ottawa on Dec. 30.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 1 1 2 - 4

Ottawa 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Ottawa, McMahon 2 (Bach), 6:12 (PP). 2, Toronto, Miller 4 (Nurse, Watts), 12:39. Penalties-Boyd Ott (boarding), 2:01; MacKinnon Tor (slashing), 4:32; Darkangelo Ott (hooking), 10:38; Hughes Ott (hooking), 15:20.

2nd Period-3, Toronto, Connors 1 (Daniel), 8:46. 4, Ottawa, Bach 3  12:59. Penalties-Vanišová Ott (interference), 4:22.

3rd Period-5, Toronto, Turnbull 2  11:04. 6, Toronto, Maltais 2 (Miller), 18:02 (EN). Penalties-served by Miller Tor (too many players), 14:54.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 14-15-10-39. Ottawa 5-11-8-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 4; Ottawa 1 / 2.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 2-4-1-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Maschmeyer 4-3-0-1 (38 shots-35 saves).

A-6,526

THREE STARS

1. Blayre Turnbull (TOR) GWG

2. Victoria Bach (OTT) 1G, 1A

3. Hayley Scamurra (TOR)

STANDINGS

Ottawa (4-0-2-4) - 14 PTS - 3rd Place (Tied)

Toronto (3-0-2-5) - 11 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Sunday, January 19 at Montréal at 1:00 p.m. ET (PWHL Takeover Tour™ at Videotron Centre, Québec City)

Toronto: Wednesday, January 22 at Boston at 7:00 p.m. ET

