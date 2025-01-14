New York Sirens to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Game against Minnesota Frost

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens will host the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center, dedicating the night to raising awareness for breast cancer. This special event aims to honor survivors, support those currently battling the disease, and remember those we've lost, all while promoting the importance of early detection and research. Join us as we light up 'the Rock' pink and unite for a powerful evening of hockey, hope, and solidarity in the fight against breast cancer. Together, we can make a difference!

Before the puck drops, fans are invited to take part in several Pregame Activations hosted by the New York Sirens such as creating "I fight for____" signs, bracelet making, and much more! All tables will be located on the main concourse beginning at 6 p.m. ET and will continue all game.

