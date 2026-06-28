CFL Toronto Argonauts

Toronto at Saskatchewan - Week 4

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


The Calgary Stampeders host the BC Lions in week 4 action of the 2026 CFL season.

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