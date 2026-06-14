CFL Toronto Argonauts

Toronto at Montreal - Week 2

Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


The Montreal Alouettes host the Toronto Argonauts in week 2 action of the 2026 CFL season

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2026


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