Tori Vidales Makes History with First Cascade Home Run in Hillsboro

Published on June 19, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade made a little history Thursday night, thanks to a no-doubt solo blast from Tori Vidales in front of a sold-out home crowd.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Vidales connected on a 2-2 pitch from Oklahoma City Spark starter Maya Johnson, sending it over the left-field wall for the first home run hit by a Cascade player at Hillsboro Ballpark. The solo shot extended Portland's lead to 3-0 and marked Vidales' first homer of the 2026 season.

The shot came during the Cascade's first home game in franchise history and helped back a dominant outing from right-handed pitcher Sam Landry, who tossed a complete-game shutout as Portland secured a 3-0 victory over the Spark. Landry allowed just four hits while striking out five batters in the win.

Vidales finished the night 2-for-3 at the plate and was one of three Cascade players to record multiple hits in what was Portland's fifth consecutive victory.

The Cascade and Spark continue their three-game series on Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark at 6 p.m. local time.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 19, 2026

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