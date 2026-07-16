Cascade Erupts for 10 Unanswered Runs in Run-Rule Win over Talons

Published on July 16, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade put together one of their most complete offensive performances of the season on Wednesday night, scoring 10 unanswered runs to earn a 10-2 run-rule victory over the Utah Talons in five innings before another sold-out crowd at Hillsboro Ballpark.

After falling behind 2-0 through the first three innings, Portland's offense posted a five-run third inning fueled by home runs from Korbe Otis and Tori Vidales. Otis launched a three-run shot to left-center before Vidales followed later in the inning with a two-run blast to put the Cascade in front for good.

The Cascade added another five runs in the fifth inning to end the game early. Sierra Sacco-Ferrie opened the rally with a double before Kenleigh Cahalan delivered a two-run single and Kennedy Powell capped the scoring with a walk-off RBI single.

Otis and Vidales each finished with three RBI, while Sacco-Ferrie, Cahalan and Powell all recorded two-hit performances as Portland collected 10 hits. Vidales extended her hot streak by going 6-for-11 with six RBI over her last four games.

Rookie right-hander Kenzie Brown tossed her team-leading fourth complete game of the season, allowing two runs-just one earned-on four hits while striking out four over five innings to improve to 4-2.

The victory marked Portland's second run-rule win of the season and allowed the Cascade to improve to 4-0 against the Talons in 2026. The two teams close their series on Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 16, 2026

Cascade Erupts for 10 Unanswered Runs in Run-Rule Win over Talons - Portland Cascade

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