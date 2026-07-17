Skylar Wallace's Perfect Day at the Plate and 3 HRs Power Bandits to a Run-Rule Win

Published on July 16, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







The AUSL may be a young league, but the records and benchmarks Skylar Wallace set on Thursday night may stand for quite some time. The Chicago Bandits (15-8) shortstop was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, and three of those hits were home runs.

"Seeing strikes and getting on time, that's all I gotta say to that," Wallace said.

Wallace is the first player in any Athletes Unlimited softball game to go yard three times. The first was a two-run shot in the second inning. Then, she smashed a three-run goner over the left field wall in the third. Her solo deep fly in the seventh inning gave Chicago a 15-7 advantage to end the game in run-rule fashion over the Carolina Blaze (8-14).

When asked about what's going through her mind when she's seeing that ball that well, Wallace literally had nothing to say.

"Nothing," she answered. "Nothing at all. When you're seeing it like that, like there's really not a thought. I'm really just trying to control my bat angle. It's really simple. Get on time, fill barrels. I've been saying that since I got here, just get my barrel out there, and I think that's just speaking loud right now."

Another place Wallace will now show up in the records book is for becoming the first AUSL player to score four runs in a regular-season game. She also tied the single-game record with seven runs batted in and is the second player in AUSL regular-season history to register five hits in a game.

Wallace is heating up, and the Bandits as a whole have been on fire. This is their 11th win in the last 12 contests, and they finish the season 4-1 against the Blaze. The team set a record too for the most runs scored in a game. It was previously held by the Talons and established on June 14, 2025, against the Blaze.

For the second time this season, Chicago knocked a league-high 15 hits in a game.

The Bandits clinched a playoff spot in their win over Carolina on Wednesday night and continue to vie for the highest seeding possible. Their next outing will be Saturday, July 18, against the Utah Talons at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 16, 2026

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