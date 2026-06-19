5 Takeaways from the Cascade's First Home Win in Portland

Published on June 19, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade finally got the chance to play in front of its home crowd Thursday night, and Hillsboro Ballpark delivered a homecoming fit for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League's winningest team.

A sellout crowd packed the stadium for the first home game in franchise history as the Cascade defeated the Oklahoma City Spark 3-0 thanks to a complete-game shutout from Sam Landry, a pair of RBIs from Korbe Otis and Kendra Falby, and the first home run at Hillsboro Ballpark from Tori Vidales. The victory extended Portland's winning streak to five games and improved the team to 5-2 on the season.

Here are five takeaways from the Cascade's home opener.

Portland Was Ready for Pro Softball

The AUSL officially arrived in Portland on Thursday night, and fans wasted little time embracing their new home franchise.

Hundreds of supporters lined up outside Hillsboro Ballpark before first pitch, adding to a sellout crowd that quickly embraced new team traditions. Fans joined in on the "woosh" home run celebration, echoed "Cas-Cade" chants throughout the evening, and were led by the players themselves after the final out.

Landry noticed the support from the circle.

"I thought they were awesome," she said. "They kind of fired me up. They're really bought in, [I] loved it... I think Portland's bought in, and we're bought in for Portland as well."

Head coach Tairia Flowers shared a similar sentiment.

"Everybody's in it, every single pitch with us," Flowers said. "You can't ask for anything better from a home team crowd."

Sam Landry and the Pitching Staff Continue to Set the Standard

Portland entered Thursday with the lowest ERA in the AUSL and held onto that standard as the league's top pitching staff.

Landry escaped a bases-loaded jam in the opening inning before settling in to throw the third complete-game shutout in AUSL regular-season history. Oklahoma City finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and was shut out for the first time in franchise history. Landry finished with five strikeouts over her seven innings of work.

"A shutout is rare in this league because hitters can hit, and for Sam to be able to do that is phenomenal," Vidales said.

Local Stars Get Their Flowers

The sold-out crowd came prepared to celebrate some familiar faces.

Oregon jerseys could be spotted throughout Hillsboro Ballpark during player introductions, while University of Washington legend Sis Bates received one of the loudest ovations of the night from Cascade supporters. Bates later delivered her first extra-base hit of the season with a second-inning double.

The hometown appreciation extended to visiting Oregon alumni Lyndsey Grein and Amari Harper, who also received a little extra love from fans during introductions.

The Usual Suspects Keep Producing While the Lineup Gets Deeper

Korbe Otis and Kendra Falby once again sparked the offense, combining for the Cascade's first two runs in the second inning. Falby drove in the game's first run before Otis followed with an RBI double.

But Portland's production didn't stop there. Bates added a double, Vidales launched the first home run in Hillsboro Ballpark history, and the Cascade received hits from five different players as the lineup continued to show increased depth.

Who Will Stop the Cascade?

After opening the season with back-to-back losses, Portland has become the hottest team in the AUSL.

The Cascade have now won five straight games thanks to a series-capping win over the Blaze, a series sweep of the defending champion Talons, and now the first home win in franchise history. The squad has created the longest active winning streak in the league while outscoring opponents 23-8 during that stretch. Thursday's victory improved Portland to 5-2 overall on the season.

The Cascade and Spark will continue their three-game series on Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark at 6 p.m. local time. The game will air on ESPN2.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 19, 2026

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