Top Performances of 2021, No. 3: "Bligh Guy" Sets Career High

December 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







Outfielder Bligh Madris heated up in August with a career-high 15-game hitting streak within a team-high 26-game on-base streak on his way to earning the Indians 2021 Rookie of the Year honor.

From Aug. 28-Sept. 15, Madris hit .393 (22-for-56) with five doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI, a .443 on-base percentage and 1.032 OPS during a team-high 15-game hitting streak. The streak featured five multi-hit games and a stretch of three consecutive two-RBI games from Sept. 2-5 (1) vs. Iowa. The 15-gamer was the fifth-longest hitting streak among Triple-A East batters in 2021.

Madris' 26-game on-base streak began one day earlier than his hitting streak and extended through the final day of the season. From Aug. 27-Oct. 3, he hit .320 (32-for-100) with a .480 slugging percentage and .855 OPS. It was the longest on-base streak by an Indians batter since Adam Frazier reached base safely in 29 consecutive games from May 9-June 8, 2016.

Madris' hitting streak is No. 3 of the Indians Top Performances of 2021 countdown. The No. 1 performance will be announced the week of Dec. 19.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.