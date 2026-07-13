Top 5 Plays 2025-26: Calgary Roughnecks

Published on July 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com

Ã°Å¸"ÂºWATCH: NLL+ https://plus.nll.com/ (territorial restrictions apply) ESPN+ https://www.espn.com/nll/ TSN+ https://www.tsn.ca/tsnplus/ Ã°Å¸â"Ã¯Â¸ÂSCHEDULE: https://www.nll.com/schedule/full-schedule/ Ã°Å¸Å½Å¸Ã¯Â¸Â: TICKETS: https://www.nll.com/tickets/

Want more NLL content? SUBSCRIBE and turn on notifications so you don't miss anything!

Be sure to follow us on social for ALL things NLL Ã¢Â¬â¡Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ°Å¸"Â± https://www.instagram.com/nll/ https://x.com/NLL https://www.facebook.com/NLL/ https://www.tiktok.com/@nll_official







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.