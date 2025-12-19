Top 5 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Plays from 2025

Published on December 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







In this Top 5 list, we break down the biggest Hamilton Tiger-Cats plays of the 2025 season! From clutch touchdowns to game-changing moments that fired up Steeltown, see which highlights rose above the rest.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.