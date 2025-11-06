Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 3 Jordin Canada to Brionna Jones
Published on November 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
JORDIN CANADA IN HER BAG
Pushes the pace and drops the no-look behind the back dime to Brionna Jones cutting to the cup!
That's No. 3 on our #WNBAAssistsWeek countdown.
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 6, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.