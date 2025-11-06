Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 3 Jordin Canada to Brionna Jones

Published on November 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

JORDIN CANADA IN HER BAG

Pushes the pace and drops the no-look behind the back dime to Brionna Jones cutting to the cup!

That's No. 3 on our #WNBAAssistsWeek countdown.







