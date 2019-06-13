Tonight's Scrappers' Meet the Team Party Postponed

June 13, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





NILES, OH - Tonight's Scrappers' Meet the Team Party has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. It will be rescheduled on Sunday, June 23, prior to the Scrappers game (4:05pm) against the Auburn Doubledays. The Meet the Team Party will begin at 12:45pm and will include team introductions, autographs, picnic and a game ticket. Fans with tickets to the June 13th Meet the Team Party will need to RSVP for complimentary tickets for the new date by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Chevy All-Stars Box Office. Fans that wish to purchase tickets ($10 each) to the Meet the Team Party on June 23 can also call or visit www.mvscrappers.com for more information.

The Scrappers open the season at Eastwood Field on Sunday, June 16th at 6:35pm against the Batavia Muckdogs. Tickets are on sale now. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 13, 2019

Tonight's Scrappers' Meet the Team Party Postponed - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.