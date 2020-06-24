Toledo to Serve as Tigers Alternate Training Location

June 24, 2020 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





The Detroit Tigers announced that the team's alternate training location for the upcoming season will be in Toledo. The pool of players will begin working out at Fifth Third Field following the completion of spring training.

"We've had a longstanding relationship with the Tigers and their leadership team, and have been discussing this arrangement for several weeks," said Joe Napoli, Toledo Mud Hens President and CEO. "Toledo is very excited to assist the Tigers and host team personnel as Major League Baseball (MLB) returns to play."

Detroit Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila: "Toledo's proximity to Detroit and our 30-plus year affiliation made it a natural choice to serve as our alternate training location, and we're glad it came together. We appreciate the Mud Hens' organization for their partnership during this unique 2020 season."

"As plans become finalized and the players arrive in Toledo, we hope fans will be able to watch the workouts and intrasquad scrimmages," said Toledo Mud Hens General Manager, Erik Ibsen. "We will share those plans as soon as they become finalized. We are working with ProMedica, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the State of Ohio to implement the necessary safety protocols set forth by the Governor's office."

The Tigers spring training is scheduled to begin on July 1 and Opening Day is slated for July 23-24. The arrival of players in Toledo is expected to be in conjunction with the beginning of the Major League season.

The Mud Hens are still awaiting official word on a Minor League Baseball season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.