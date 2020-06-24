Save Lives at Our Blood Drive on Monday, July 13

June 24, 2020 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Did you know every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and that one pint of blood can save up to three lives? To help meet demand for donations and to raise awareness about the need for new donors, the annual Mud Hens Blood Drive will be held on Monday, July 13 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Blood Drive will be held in the Roost on the third floor of 406 Washington St. in downtown Toledo (use the doors right next to the Swamp Shop).

BONUS: Anyone who donates blood will receive 25% off all items in the Swamp Shop on July 13.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: MUDHENS.

INFORMATION YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Donors will need to wear face masks or coverings at the blood drive in alignment with CDC guidelines. We encourage donors to bring their own mask or covering that covers both their nose and mouth. If a donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one. If a donor does not want to wear a mask, we ask they postpone their donation for a later date.

Appointments will be scheduled to help manage donor flow and allow for social distancing.

Guests will not be able to attend drive (e.g. children or teens, unless teen is donating blood).

For detailed donor eligibility questions, please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

For additional information go to redcrossblood.org to learn more about coronavirus and blood donation.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.