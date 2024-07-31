Today: LSC Olympic Watch Party + West Sixth Brewing + Kit Reveal

July 31, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington Sporting Club invites fans to a special watch party for the Olympic USWNT soccer match against Australia today, July 31st at 1 PM at West Sixth Brewing. The event will be held at West Sixth Brewing and will also feature the unveiling of the club's inaugural USL Super League away kit.

In addition to watching the highly anticipated match, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Super League team and hear from Head Coach Mike Dickey, who will address fans during the event. Lexington Sporting Club merchandise will be available for purchase on-site, allowing fans to be the first to own the new kit and take home a piece of the excitement.

Join LSC for an afternoon of soccer, community, and celebration at West Sixth Brewing, as we cheer on the USWNT, showcase the future of Lexington Sporting Club, and offer fans the chance to buy exclusive club merchandise.

Where: West Sixth Brewing (501 W. Sixth St, Lexington, KY)

When: 1:00 p.m. EST Game Time with Kit Reveal Immediately to Follow.

What: USWNT Olympic Match Watch Party & Lexington Sporting Club Inaugural Away Kit Reveal

Tickets for the Inaugural Super League season and the USL League One team are available for purchase online through the Lexington Sporting Club website. Be sure to secure your seats early to witness the excitement firsthand.

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit lexsporting.com.

